Optimus OBD Port GPS Tracker for Cars



Price: $29.95





Your tracker will be powered by your cars OBD port. To avoid any compatibility issues or problems with your car, this tracker will only use the OBD port of your car to power the tracking unit. This tracker will not connect/read your cars OBD data.

The Optimus OBD port GPS tracker uses GPS for coordinate acquisition and celular signal for position report transmission.

GPS signal may not be acquired if the car is parked indoors.

This GPS Tracker will only work in the USA and Canada. Updates every 30 seconds and on corners.

Service: $12.95/Month

$12.95/Month – Updates every 30 seconds and on Corners – Cancel Anytime – No Contract – No Hidden Fees – Contact us for discounts on multiple trackers.

iPhone and Android tracking App. Track on computer, tablet or cellphone browser. Push, Email and Text Message Alerts for movement, speeding, leaving or entering areas and for tracker disconnection from OBD port. – 1 Year GPS Tracking historical data saved during service. Harsh Driving alerts; know when your driver is driving aggressively.

Driving reports with distance traveled, time in movement, time parked with address, maximum speed per trip. Reports with address and time of beginning and at the end of each trip.

SIM Card and Data Plan Included – Service coverage limited to the USA and Canada