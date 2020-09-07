Optimizing The Accessibility Of Your eLearning

Creating Better Learning For All

You could do a better job with authoring accessible eLearning. It’s not really your fault. The truth is, we can all do a better job. We should strive not just to do the bare minimum, but to optimize the experience of all learners. How do you do that, and why should you bother?

Who Actually Benefits When You Author Accessible eLearning?

Google this question and the first thing you’ll find is a list of disabilities that affect communication, learning, and technology use. Typically, this includes visual, auditory, cognitive, mobility, and neurological impairments, among others. These obstacles to universally accessible eLearning are not as rare as some might think. According to a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), one in four U.S. adults lives with a disability [1]. That’s an estimated 61.4 million people in a single country.

Separate CDC data from the National Health Interview Survey [2] shows that 16.5% of U.S. adults report hearing trouble (even with hearing aids) and 12.9% report vision trouble (even with corrective lenses). This doesn’t even touch the prevalence of relevant cognitive impairments, learning disabilities, and motor control or mobility concerns,…