Oprah Winfrey wants to be marching in honor of Breonna Taylor

Winfrey stated she will continue her battle up until those accountable for Taylor’s death are prosecuted.

“It is my hope that if we continue to say her name, write her name, and let no one forget her life, the people who are responsible for killing her and those who remain complicit by doing nothing shall be brought to justice,” she stated.

On Thursday Winfrey premiered “The Oprah Conversation,” specifically on Apple TELEVISION+. The reveal will concentrate on “bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, each episode will reveal gripping stories of human connection,” according to a release.

