Oprah Winfrey launching new show on Apple TV+

The streaming service has actually revealed a new series including the media magnate.

“The Oprah Conversation” is set to launching Thursday and, according to a news release, “will continue to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world.”

“Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah will lead timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft,” journalism release states. “Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection.”

The launching episode, entitled “How to Be an Antiracist,” functions Winfrey and bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi who will consult with white readers as they look for to challenge their own racist beliefs and end up being antiracist.