Oprah, Rihanna, The Rock demand justice for the death of George Floyd

Celebrities need justice after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for virtually 9 minutes throughout a confrontation.

On Friday, former officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter, reported the New York Times, after Floyd was suspected of paying for a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 invoice. After cellphone video of the escalating incident went viral, four other officers had been fired and protests sparked in cities throughout the nation, in the identify of Floyd and different black individuals killed by police.

Hollywood joined protestors, each in particular person —on Friday, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon and rapper Killer Mike spoke to protesters at numerous cities — and on social media.

In an Instagram video post, Beyonce promoted a handful of petitions calling for authorized motion, including in a video, “We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain.”

Rihanna also shared on the social media platform, “…Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!”

Oprah wrote of Floyd, “…His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul” including, #GeorgeFloyd: We communicate your identify.”

Amy Schumer quoted some of Floyd’s final phrases together with, “Please, I can’t breathe” and Hillary Clinton promoted the civil rights group Color of Change including, “Black lives matter, and we have a lot of work to do to achieve true equality and justice for all.⁣⁣”

The Rock and Justin Timberlake posted in solidarity, with the Trolls star writing, “Those of us who call ourselves allies need to do everything in our power to stand with the black community right NOW.” Lizzo additionally shared an emotional Instagram video, thanking “Black women that I have seen, always time and time again, take up leadership.”

Jamie Foxx shared two photographs, one of Chauvin and the different of former NFL participant Colin Kaepernick, who launched a social justice motion in 2016 by kneeling throughout a soccer sport to protest police brutality.

My coronary heart breaks for George Floyd, his household and for the individuals in Minneapolis. Murder is homicide. Cops are additionally residents, the similar guidelines ought to apply to them. This is completely horrific and if the mayor and DA don’t step up it units a poor instance for this whole nation. pic.twitter.com/WA5VJGGhE2 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 28, 2020

Donating & including the Louisville Community Bail Fund to the checklist under.https://t.co/JYfV003QBQ If you can’t donate, amplify/volunteer. If you’re heartsick over racism & injustice, let it manifest motion, work in the direction of justice, nevertheless you possibly can handle. God maintain you protected. https://t.co/hytyUjFh4d — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 29, 2020

