The Israeli occupation authorities’ plan to annex most of the West Bank is but still another form of the oppression that the Palestinians have been putting up with for decades. It is similar to the way that international law is used and abused, and ignored by Israel every day, to make certain that the rights which the Palestinians undoubtedly have are never evident on the ground, to ensure that justice is never served in their favour.

Few reasonable people can argue from the legitimate rights of the Palestinians to their land, resources and self-determination; international laws and conventions are extremely clear with this. However, they truly are deprived of the rights although the self-same laws and conventions govern and guide the rest of the world without, this indicates, much argument. If we all have been governed by the same international legal system, why is this missing in occupied Palestine?

Perhaps, as some argue, there is a dilemma of interpretation of the law, leading to the shortcoming to just take legal action in Israeli or other courts to seek redress. Others, meanwhile, suggest that it is advisable to have a clear political programme which uses regulations to most readily useful advantage for Palestinians to be granted their rights, rather than the other way round.

This applies not only to the issue of the land, and the planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, but additionally to human rights and the concept of the best to self-determination. Ultimately, we can’t do not adhere to the law and its positive role in establishing political and human rights, even when justice just isn’t achieved in the beginning; and even if the political and legal powers that be aren’t pleased with the efforts being made. Human rights are for all humans, surely, and not the rich and powerful.

The Palestinian experience, however, proves that individuals cannot pin all of our hopes on the legal path as long as the political balance is tipped against the Palestinian people and their cause. We have observed first-hand that the law features a degree of flexibility and can be both used and abused, depending on the skill of the advocates. In the field of international law and human rights law, the political factor gives value to the use of the law, which confirms the necessity for the Palestinians to possess an effective political framework which avoids the trap of endless jousting with the Israeli occupation authorities over our rights. Such word play in the last few decades has seen us gain nothing and lose almost anything in “concessions” to hawaii and people that have taken our land.

Although the importance and usefulness of the law in regards to to the Palestinian cause cannot be denied, it has to be noticed that it was developed in the Western world, from where most of our problems arose. It was the former colonial powers which backed the Zionist movement and created hawaii of Israel in the land of Palestine. The same former colonial powers also created the legal framework necessary to maintain their domination over the once colonised countries and keep on to exploit their natural resources. International law established the relationship involving the coloniser and colonised, and prevented the emerging nations from deciding their own economic and political fate by controlling the mechanisms by which the law was, and is, implemented.

The structures imposed by the West begin at the very top with the UN Security Council, which remains dominated by these powers. The five permanent members of the Council — the USSR/Russia, the united states, China, France and Britain, who were nuclear powers following the Second World War — have the ability to block any resolution in the chamber which is maybe not in their own interests, or those of the client states. The US, for example, has used its veto to block criticism of hawaii of Israel on at the very least 43 occasions. Attempts to hold Israel to account fully for the contempt that it displays for international law are ergo doomed to almost certain failure at the UN. General Assembly resolutions are, of course, maybe not binding and don’t carry much weight as it pertains to serial abusers of the law, such as Israel.

The whole dilemma of international law requires close scrutiny and, if necessary, change. As far since the Palestinians are involved, it is indeed necessary for change to occur, because our relationship with the law and its structures is ambiguous, at most readily useful: yes, we now have this right and that right, regulations makes this clear; but no, we have been never going to be allowed to see those rights come to fruition; Israel and its friends in the West is likely to make sure of that. Palestinian rights, it is clear, are undervalued because the implementation of regulations is tilted in favour of our oppressor, hawaii of Israel.

Israeli violations against the Palestinians, such as the Separation Wall, land confiscation and settlement expansion, for example, have now been declared by various legal authorities in the international arena to be without legitimacy with regards to international laws and conventions. However, the political will has not been there to press charges against Israel and hold it to account. This insufficient accountability serves to demonstrate that hawaii was created as a colonial entity to usurp Palestinian land, displace the native people and commit as much crimes and atrocities as necessary before aim of “Greater Israel” is achieved. The law as it stands may say that all of the is illegal, but regrettably for us all — not only the Palestinians — the framework to implement and enforce regulations is absent.

It is important, therefore, for individuals of occupied Palestine to have an effective, & most of all united, political framework to work in parallel with the lawyers and engage in political, diplomatic and legal battles as entirely legitimate kinds of resistance to Israel’s ongoing oppressive occupation. Israel is becoming expert at such engagement, and has pushed ahead to establish many “facts on the ground” whilst the Palestinians have now been caught sleeping and arguing amongst themselves.

The Israelis and their allies in Washington now seek to make annexation another “fact” that just cannot be undone, which means that we shall be left to make even more humiliating concessions to give a veneer of legitimacy to the usurper entity’s theft of our land. We will be the only people in the world who not only have to “negotiate” for our legitimate rights with the entity which has deprived us of these rights, and all the while have to begin to see the same entity claiming to be the victim in most of this such that it can strip us of yet more land, rights and independence in the name of “self-defence” and “security”.

The new reality that annexation will create leaves no space for an independent state of Palestine; that dream has been shattered and is now a nightmare, where we are unable to access our own land, travel without Israel’s permission or even visit family and friends without passing through Israel’s military checkpoints. “Greater Israel” is already coming.

If when annexation goes ahead — as experience suggests it’ll, eventually — we will see farmers in Jericho, adjacent to the Jordan Valley, the West Bank’s food basket, and other elements of the West Bank being unable to reach their lands and tend to their crops. Illegal Israeli settlers, meanwhile, will keep on to farm Palestinian land with ease, using cheap, slave-like Palestinian labour in the process.

It will be a manifestation of apartheid at its worst. Two peoples residing in the exact same land and ruled to all intents and purposes by the same government will not have the same legal, civil, political and human rights. The individuals of Palestinian will be — we are already — treated as foreigners in our own land.

That is why we Palestinians can empathise so readily with the Black Lives Matter movement; we too “can’t breathe” as we are now being strangled by Israeli oppression despite the law being so much inside our favour. We may not have now been abandoned by international law per se, but we have almost certainly been disappointed very poorly by the structures which are charged and trusted with the implementation of the law. From the UN to national governments and all international bodies between, the Palestinians have been denied their rights which would bring an end to their suffering.

The recent opposition to Israel’s annexation plans will mean nothing until and unless it’s followed up with definite action to end Israel’s favoured status. If international law and equal rights are to have any meaning and value at all, this is the least that international community can and must do.

The views expressed in this article belong to mcdougal and do not of necessity reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.