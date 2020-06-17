Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction to come up with two initiatives on Wednesday – Panorama

The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party’s (PAP) parliamentary faction will come up with two initiatives on Wednesday, MP Iveta Tonoyan told reporters at the Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday.

“First, we will come up with an initiative to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances of the coronavirus prevention, elimination of its impact and organization of general work. Second, we will apply to the Constitutional Court to challenge the legality of the decision banning rallies during a state of emergency,” the lawmaker said.

She urged the opposition Bright Armenia faction to join their initiatives to collect the sufficient amount of signatures.

Another PAP lawmaker Vahe Enfiajyan also voiced concerns over the growing coronavirus crisis in the country. He blamed the health authorities for mishandling the coronavirus response, which resulted in an increase in the fatalities from the infection.

According to the MP, hundreds of Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country are also connected with the fact that some patients are denied care at hospitals due to the absence of free beds.

“Such problems are numerous, which is a matter of responsibility. Ten days ago, we addressed a letter to the Commandant’s Office to understand and to present to the public what measures the office has taken, how it has collaborated with international organizations and for what purpose the funds provided by donor organizations have been used. We haven’t received the answer to these pressing questions yet,” Enfiajyan stressed.