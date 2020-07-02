Opposition parties blast government for ‘usurping powers of Constitutional Court’ – Armenian News

Three Armenian opposition parties have joined efforts to condemn the political majority for “usurping” the powers of the Constitutional Court by “overpassing the just bounds of their authority”.

In a recently released joint statement, Prosperous Armenia, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) and the Homeland party blamed the ruling authorities for cracking down on the judiciary “in an attempt to form a governable majority” in the high court.

They criticize, particularly, the legislative changes aimed at terminating the authority of three out of the nine members of the Constitutional Court and relieving the CC chairman, Hrayr Tovmasyan, of duties to appoint him a typical judge.

Earlier today, the parties jointly submitted a 9-page report to the Prosecutor General’s Office, calling for a legal evaluation of what they called “usurpation of power by legislative and executive officials and other high-ranking government representatives”. They cited violations of three articles of the Criminal Code, accusing the “accomplices” for breaching the principle of checks and balances and “obliterating the image of a rule of law state”.

The parties urge the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute a criminal case, ensuring the procedures of an effective, unbiased and comprehensive probe.