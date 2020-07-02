Opposition MPs propose parliamentary probe into government’s anti-coronavirus strategy – Armenian News

The parliamentary opposition has give you an initiative to launch a particular panel for investigating the effectiveness of the federal government struggle in opposition to the coronavirus epidemic.

The fee will probably be tasked with probing into the actions of the Commendant’s Office within the prevention of the unfold of the illness and elimination of its penalties.

The proposal, drafted by members of the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions in National Assembly, has been despatched to Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan for an extra consideration. The lawmakers additionally known as for a probe into the effectiveness and appropriateness of the federal government restrictions on human rights and basic freedoms within the interval of the nationwide emergency.

In a public put up on Facebook, the chief of the Armenia get together , Edmon Marukyan, says the actions of the group will probably be coordinated by Arkady Khachatryan, a member of their political workforce in parliament.