Opposition MP reflects on Pashinyan’s interview on BBC’s HARDtalk – Panorama

Lawmaker Edmon Marukyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party has actually shown on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “awkward” response to a concern about Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) throughout an interview on the popular BBC program HARDtalk on Friday.

“The Armenian forces have actually never ever dedicated a war criminal activity in any operation,” Marukyan worried.

“The awkward response of the Armenian prime minister to famous presenter Stephen Sackur is incomprehensible, as the latter overtly accused Armenians of committing gross human rights violations and war crimes in Artsakh in 1980s and 1990s, proposing the PM to apologize for them,” he stated.

According to the legislator, the premier ought to not just have actually used a clear action and publically dismissed such actions by the Armenian forces, however likewise need to have remembered the atrocities dedicated by the Azerbaijani forces both throughout the Artsakh Liberation War and the 2016 April War, consisting of beheadings of Armenian soldiers and the murder and mutilation of civilians in their houses, the harsh murder of Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in 2004 and the glorification of axe- killer Ramil Safarov by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“We need to continuously discuss all this on all platforms, never ever miss out on a chance or be humiliated when we are implicated of …