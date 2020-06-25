Opposition MP Naira Zohrabyan tests negative for COVID-19 – Panorama

Naira Zohrabyan, a lawmaker from the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the Armenian parliament, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, she said on Facebook.

“Dear compatriots, when my colleague [Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly] Vahe Enfiajyan confirmed to possess contracted COVID-19, I, as a close contact of Vahe, immediately underwent testing at Nairi Medical Center and self-isolated, correctly notifying the parliament’s secretariat and the Commandant’s Office of it,” the MP wrote.

“I have just received my test result from Nairi Medical Center, it is negative and I have not been infected with coronavirus. Thus, I am getting back to work,” she said.

Naira Zohrabyan wished speedy recovery to all coronavirus patients.