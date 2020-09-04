Opposition MP decries Armenian government’s coronavirus bill – Panorama

Armenian MP Edmon Marukyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party required to Facebook on Thursday to highly oppose a federal government- prepared bill that would enable the authorities to continue enforcing coronavirus limitations without additional extending the state of emergency situation.

The plan of draft modifications to numerous Armenian laws would enable the federal government to implement an across the country lockdown for as much as 6 months, which, to start with, seriously restricts the possibility of parliamentary oversight of he enforced limitations and will have an unfavorable impact on public life, the MP stated.

Under the bill, individuals’s individual information, consisting of medical tricks, will be as soon as again available to numerous state and regional self- federal government bodies at the same time, he included.

“It is proposed to establish the procedure for self- quarantine of a person not by law, but by a sub-legislative act, which is absolutely unacceptable in terms of human rights protection, as the regime of self- quarantine presupposes the restriction of several basic human rights at the same time,” he composed.

Marukyan likewise stated the bill would enable cops to utilize different items and products, along with service pets, to distribute street events.

“The modifications make it possible to limit the right of a person to get details on emergency situation …