Opposition MP: Armenia’s top court to decide on appeal against constitutional changes within 15 days – Panorama

The parliamentary faction of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) on Thursday submitted an on the web appeal to the Constitutional Court to challenge the legality of the constitutional amendments passed by the parliament on Monday, PAP lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan told reporters beyond your Constitutional Court building on Friday.

The faction handed the hard copy of the appeal to Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan on Friday morning, the MP said.

The highest court of Armenia is to decide whether or not to accept the appeal for consideration in a period of up to 15 days, Zohrabyan said.

To the remark that the signatures of 26 MPs aren’t enough to appeal to the Constitutional Court, the opposition MP noted that the legal community is divided into two parts on the matter. “It’s for the Constitutional Court to decide whether or not to accept it into proceedings,” she added.