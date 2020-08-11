Opposition leader flees country amid protests

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya says she has fled the country as protests sweep Belarus following the controversial re-election of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In a short clip on YouTube released Tuesday, Tsikhanouskaya said she had left to reunite with her children, whom she says she moved abroad after receiving anonymous threats during her campaign. She did not specify her whereabouts, but a few hours earlier Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted that Tsikhanouskaya was in Lithuania, which borders Belarus.

“It was a very difficult decision to make for me,” Tsikhanouskaya, 37, said on the verge of tears. “I know many people will understand me, many will judge me and many will hate me.”

Later during a press conference, Linkevicius said Tsikhanouskaya was in a safe location in Lithuania together with her children. He didn’t elaborate on whether she was threatened before she left Belarus, but said she experienced “certain pressure” and did not have much choice except to leave the country.

“I think you all understand she is concerned about her children and that’s totally understandable,” Linkevicius told reporters. “But I have no doubt that she also cares about the fate of her country.”

Tsikhanouskaya’s spokesperson did not immediately return NBC News’ request for comment.

Belarusian officials were not immediately available for comment.

Tsikhanouskaya officially won 10 percent of the vote in the…