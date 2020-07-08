Opposition lawmaker says all My Step MPs should have self-isolated amid coronavirus fears – Panorama

At the initiative of a few lawmakers of Armenia’s ruling majority, the National Assembly has convened a special sitting on Wednesday.

At the start of the sitting, My Step faction MP Sisak Gabrielyan informed that 14 problems are on the agenda, instead of the 15 items unmasked initially.

“One bill calling for changes in regulations on the National Assembly Rules of Procedure has been pulled out of the agenda at the request of its authors. We have bills that individuals need to debate in the 2nd reading within 24 hours after the first reading,” the MP said.

Gevorg Gorgisyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party questioned the need to hold an emergency meeting in conditions when some My Step lawmakers have contracted the novel coronavirus, while others are contacts of the confirmed cases and have maybe not self-isolated for 14 days.

“Now we have all gathered here to debate draft laws that are not so urgent. What is the reason for this special sitting? We could have discussed those bills in September, making sure that we no longer had any infections, or that they were isolated and would not infect others,” that he said.

In response, Gabrielyan said some draft bills on the agenda require urgent adoption.

“The parliament is not on holiday yet, and so i don’t visit a problem in inviting the deputies to the sessions hall additionally. If you have information that some body is sitting here, but should have self-isolated as an alternative by your choice of the commandant, is it possible to please speak up?” Sisak Gabrielyan said.

Gorgisyan argued that we now have deputies who have confirmed that they have caught Covid-19, but have attended today’s sitting with no 14-day break. In addition, the lawmaker reminded, those having held it’s place in contact with coronavirus patients must self-isolate for 14 days. “I think your entire faction should have self-isolated, however it has didn’t do so. Or if you say there are pressing issues, let us only debate them,” he said.

Gabrielyan, consequently, said the Bright Armenia faction in addition has introduced a draft law, which is to be discussed today.

“If you think it’s not urgent, you should have retracted the bill from the agenda, telling the MP of one’s faction that it isn’t an urgent issue,” that he said.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, interfering in “the very interesting dialogue”, as he put it, stated that those deputies who had been told to isolate or self-isolate, have complied with the safety rules.