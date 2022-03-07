At the request of the NA opposition factions, the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Prime Minister’s Office Zareh Sinanyan should be invited to the NA Leading Committee to present the tangible results of his activity. Hayk Mamijanyan, an MP from the “I have honor” faction, stated this today at a briefing with journalists in the parliament.

“Let me state that I have not seen in any way the involvement of the commissioner in ensuring the security and relocation of our compatriots due to the situation around Ukraine. I do not know whether it is done or not. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took the responsibility of the function, but I do not see the involvement of the commissioner. “Maybe it is also good, taking into account the media information that Mr. Sinanyan was in the center of a scandal in France, insulting one of the important structures as a result of suspicious meetings, not participating in dinner,” said Hayk Mamijanyan.

According to him, if Zareh Sinanyan appears in the National Assembly and submits a work report, the picture will be clearer. “But I have more doubts not about the work I did, but about the work I did not do.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN