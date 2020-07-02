Opposition demands parliamentary probe into the government response to the pandemic – Panorama

Two opposition fractions at the National Assembly – Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia – have utilized to the Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan to set a parliamentary advert hoc fee for inspecting the government response to the pandemic and the effectivity of the measures taken by the government and the Commandant’s Office geared toward stopping the illness and mitigating its penalties.

As lawmaker Ani Samsonyan from Bright Armenia fraction knowledgeable, the fee can be additionally tasked with inspecting the effectivity and legality of restrictions placed on human rights and elementary freedoms throughout the regime of the state of emergency.