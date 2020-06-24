Opposition Bright Armenia faction to challenge legality of constitutional amendments, but not now – Panorama

The opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Armenian parliament will ask the Constitutional Court to assess the legality of the federal government-backed constitutional adjustments, but not in the intervening time, its chief Edmon Marukyan advised a information convention on the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The ruling My Step faction adopted the draft amendments to the Constitution calling for the fast substitute of the Constitutional Court head and three judges of the highest courtroom at a particular session on Monday.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction instantly denounced the amendments as unconstitutional and unveiled a plan to challenge the legality of the amendments within the Constitutional Court.

Marukyan reiterated that the parliamentary majority handed the draft amendments in a violation of the Constitution, because it refused to ship them to the Constitutional Court for approval earlier than passing them within the second and last studying.

In addition, the MP says, the ruling drive additionally violated the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly by depriving the president of the correct to signal into legislation the draft amendments adopted by the parliament.

Another Bright Armenia lawmaker Taron Simonyan mentioned, in flip, the Constitution permits 1/5 of the deputies to attraction to the Constitutional Court over these violations. According to him, there are a number of grounds for difficult the legality of the method within the highest courtroom.

Marukyan added they may work on the attraction and can lodge it with the courtroom as quickly because it holds a listening to within the case of second President Robert Kocharyan scheduled for July 7 in an effort not to intrude within the course of.

“On the very day when the parliament was debating the draft constitutional amendments, the Constitutional Court held a working session and decided to examine the case of the second president on July 7. In other words, a date was set for the examination of a suspended case,” Marukyan defined.