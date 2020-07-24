Oppo’s Wear OS-powered smartwatch is coming on July 31

The Oppo Watch revealed back in March runs an exclusive platform, however the business will reveal another smartwatch on July 31 that will be powered by Google’s Wear OS.

Oppo sent a GIF teasing the launch of its upcoming Wear OS-powered smartwatch that will be once again be called Oppo Watch.

The teaser does not consist of any specs of the Watch, however it does offer us a peek of its style, which is similar to the AppleWatch You can have a look at the GIF listed below.

It’s presently uncertain if the Wear OS-powered Oppo Watch is simply a worldwide variation of the ColorOS-powered Watch or if it will have various specifications.

Oppo is releasing the international Reno4 Pro on July 31 in India and there have actually been reports about the Chinese phone maker bringing the Oppo Watch to the South Asian nation with the Reno4 Pro, so it stays to be seen whether India gets the ColorOS-powered Oppo Watch or the Wear OS variation.

