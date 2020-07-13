OPPO’s insane 125W fast charging technology debuts on July 15

In the previous few years, OPPO has been on the vanguard of fast charging technology for smartphones, with the latest ‘first’ being its 65W SuperVOOC 2.zero tech. Now, the corporate has introduced that it’ll debut its insane 125W fast charging technology on July 15, nevertheless, it has not revealed the primary smartphone that may provide this comfort.

So far, OPPO has not revealed how a lot time will it take for the 125W energy brick to juice up a battery, say of 4,000mAh capability, from zero to the 100% mark. But contemplating the truth that OPPO’s present 65W charging tech takes below 45 minutes to completely cost the Find X2’s battery, we’re taking a look at an amazingly fast cellphone charging time.

Yes, there might be apparent issues relating to the longevity of batteries that help this technology, however it could be fascinating to see how OPPO manages to bypass it. Interestingly, the India chief of OPPO’s spin-off –Realme – has additionally teased the arrival of 120W fast charging tech for its smartphones.