Oppo has been introducing fast-charging technologies for yesteryear couple of years and contains been leading the race for probably the most watts a phone can receive without frying the motherboard.

Currently, the best rate a phone may charge at is 65W, nevertheless the company is preparing to introduce a technology on July 15 that will allow up to 125W super flash charge – no, that’s not a typo – one hundred and twenty-five watts of power replenishing the battery.

We expect Oppo to push a news release to all media about its technology on Wednesday and also hold a neat little demo station for some members of the media in China. We are wondering what kind of current this solution will have, and we’re hoping the organization will give more clarity about the internal architecture, cooling, and, needless to say, when we’ll see it in commercial devices.

Oppo has been spearheading the fast-charging market for yesteryear couple of years. It was one of many first organizations with a 30W fast charging that is now available even yet in midrange Realme phones, it absolutely was the first someone to introduce 50W SuperVOOC in June 2018 at the Oppo Find X launch.

And let’s remember it was also ahead of everybody else with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 that comes with the Find X2 devices, available across the globe.

Source (in Chinese) | Via