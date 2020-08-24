Oppo Watch review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

The Oppo Watch is a premium looking smartwatch that sticks out amidst the growing wearable crowd and might just be the closest a non-Apple product has come to Apple Watch’s levels of refinement and premium nature to date.

The Apple Watch is a hugely influential landmark device for the entire wearable niche. According to some sources, Cupertino’s wearable line has shipped so many units that it is not only the most popular smartwatch on the market, but it is the most popular singular watch model. As in, wearable timepiece, in general.

We are not saying that the Oppo Watch can ever rival the Apple Watch in popularity. We are not even saying that it is equally good as a product. But it’s as close as an Android smartwatch has gotten to Apple’s wearable. And it’s by no coincidence. Oppo has clearly targeted anyone who may be tempted by the Apple wacth by creating a device with the same overall design.

Oppo Watch