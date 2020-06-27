Oppo Watch passes through FCC, appears in live images

On Friday, just a few live images of the Oppo Watch have surfaced due to the FCC. The Oppo Watch appears right here with mannequin quantity OW19W12. We additionally get a take a look at the Watchs charging cable and wrist strap.

There is little question that the Oppo Watch bears putting resemblance to the Apple Watch. Heck, it even sounds lots like Apple Watch. Anyway, the Oppo Watch is predicted to reach to the European market someday in the second half of this yr.

However, language in the FCCs description means that the Oppo Watch will probably be offered on Amazons US web site. Purchase on Amazon: OPPO Watch. Clicking on the hyperlink takes you to an Amazon.com seek for Oppo Watch, which doesn’t exist on Amazon (US) in the intervening time.

There are two sized of the Oppo Watch, 41mm and 46mm, and as per the images and because of the conveniently juxtaposed ruler, we will see that is the bigger 46mm variant.

The Oppo Watch arrived in China again in March with a customized OS and is out there for ~$282 (CNY 1999). Theres a 1.9-inch show and the shows glass curves on the sides. Internally, the Watch is powered by the Snapdragon 2500 Wear cellular platform, together with 8GB of ROM, and helps a mobile connection by way of eSIM.









Oppo Watch infographics from March, tweeted by Oppo Global

It will probably be attention-grabbing to see if the Oppo Watch will make it to the US and in that case, will it have the help of main US carriers to be a hit?

