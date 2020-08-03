Oppo Watch hands-on review – GSMArena.com news

Introduction

On Friday, Oppo revealed that it will launch its Watch to worldwide markets. The Oppo Watch (which even sounds like ‘Apple Watch’ in addition to being extremely near to it designwise) is the Chinese phone maker’s very first Wear OS smartwatch. The Chinese alternative runs a customized variation of Android 8.1, however the worldwide version has a number of crucial distinctions.

The very first is the addition of the Snapdragon 3100 Wear platform, which is practically 2 years of ages at this moment, however is the fastest chipset offered for wearables fromQualcomm In contrast, the Chinese variation of the Watch runs the Snapdragon 2500Wear Both variations likewise have a secondary Ambiq Micro Apollo 3 chipset which powers its 2nd low- power OS.

Oppo Watch (worldwide) specifications:

Body: 46 mm: 6000- series aluminum permit, plastic and ceramic backplate; 41 mm: exact same aluminum body, plastic- just backplate

46 mm: 6000- series aluminum permit, plastic and ceramic backplate; 41 mm: exact same aluminum body, plastic- just backplate Display: 46 mm/41 mm: 1.91/ 1.6- inch rectangle-shaped 3D versatile AMOLED screen; 72.76/6522% screen- to- body ratio; 402 x476/320 x360 px; 326/301 ppi

46 mm/41 mm: 1.91/ 1.6- inch rectangle-shaped 3D versatile AMOLED screen; 72.76/6522% screen- to- body ratio; 402 x476/320 x360 px; 326/301 ppi Chipset: Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform + Ambig Micro Apollo 3

Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform + Ambig Micro Apollo 3 Memory: 1GB RAM + 8GB storage

1GB RAM + 8GB storage Battery: 430 mAh or 300 mAh

430 mAh or 300 mAh Software: Wear OS

Wear OS Connectivity: Bluetooth v4.2 + BLE, NFC, Wi-Fi b/g/n; LTE offered on 46 mm design

Even the Watch’s product packaging recognizes for anybody who’s …