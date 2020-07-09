Oppo Watch coming to India alongside the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G

Oppo’s first smartwatch named Oppo Watch debuted in March but it’s yet to become available outside China. A recently available FCC listing, however, implies that it will allow it to be outside of China pretty soon and today’s rumor is consistent with this theory.

Oppo insiders say the official international debut can happen alongside the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G, which is occurring between July 20 and 24. With the worldwide version’s development now complete we can are expecting more markets to obtain it soon.

Source