Oppo unveils Reno3 A in Japan

Oppo already introduced the first members of the Reno4 lineup, but the company took a step right back today and added to its Reno3 series. The latest addition to the company’s portfolio is Oppo Reno3 A that is visiting Japan.

The new phone brings the looks of the Oppo Reno3 5G with four cameras on the rear and a waterdrop notch on the leading, but with downgraded specs across the whole sheet.

The Reno3 A has a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM. On the front, there exists a 6.44 AMOLED panel that is the just like in the Reno3 5G and Find X2 Lite/Reno3 Youth, however the overall footprint is slightly bigger, pointing to slightly thicker bezels.

The four-cam setup on the rear includes a 48MP f/1.7 main shooter, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide-angle cam, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro unit. The front camera has a 16MP sensor and f/2.0 lens.









Oppo Reno3 A in White and Black

The phone ships with ColorOS 7.1 out from the box, and it has a 4,025 mAh battery. Even if it comes with a USB-C port, there’s absolutely no fast charging support. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac at both on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz as well as NFC is for online payments and Bluetooth 5.0.

Oppo is trying to sell the Reno3 A in two colors – Black and White. It can be bought in on the web and offline stores for JPY39,800 ($370/330).

