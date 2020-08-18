Oppo unveils next gen periscope cam: 85-135 mm optical zoom, 32 MP Quad Bayer sensor

Oppo revealed its next generation periscope electronic camera– simply the module in the meantime, however the very first phones to utilize it can’t be far behind.

The module includes a 7-element lens and can changing its focal length from 85 mm to 135 mm (in 35 mm comparable). The aperture begins at f/3.3 and ends at f/4.4 at the at optimal zoom. A brand-new 16-bit high-precision motorist IC properly moves 2 groups of lenses for zooming along with autofocus and optical image stabilization.



Wide angle lens • 85 mm • 135 mm

It’s not simply a brand-new lens, Oppo has actually dealt with the sensor and image processing algorithms too. The “large” sensor (no measurements provided) has 32 MP resolution and a Quad Bayer filter. Using image stacking, the electronic camera can as much as 280 mm hybrid zoom.

Assuming a 26 mm broad lens on the primary electronic camera, this module deals optical zoom from 3.3 x to 5.2 x, then hybrid zoom takes that as much as simply under 11x zoom.







Old vs. brand-new periscope systems: at 85 mm • at 135 mm

A believed follower to the Oppo Reno 10x zoom appeared on TENAA last month with talk of an updatedperiscope That phone included a 6.5″ 90 Hz AMOLED screen, 5G connection and a 3,945 mAh battery. Speaking of, Oppo is dealing with 125 W charging innovation, which is likewise bound for future flagships.

Source (in …