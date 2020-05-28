Oppo unveils Ace2 EVA limited edition, custom Watch, headset, Air VOOC charger debut

The Evangelion-inspired limited version of the Oppo Ace2 is now official and theres much more to it than custom decals on the again  theres a number of EVA-styled gear you may get.











Oppo Ace2 EVA limited version

Theres the telephone, in fact, however it seems to be completely different from the one we noticed final week. It has a purple and inexperienced colour scheme to match EVA-01. The case included within the pack has an much more elaborate design and there are EVA-themed wallpapers pre-loaded.











The bundled EVA limited version case  Wired charger is included, Air VOOC charger is offered individually  SIM ejector

Speaking of the pack, the field alone is among the coolest weve seen. It accommodates limited version charger, cable and wired headset. Even the SIM ejector software is styled because the Spear of Longinus.













The custom EVA packaging is actually cool

If you wish to go wi-fi, theres an Oppo Enco W31 TWS headset and an Oppo Air VOOC wi-fi charger. A limited version Oppo Watch can full the look or you may get the Oppo sensible band (the band was presupposed to be formally unveiled in June, by the way in which).













EVA limited version: Oppo Ace2  Oppo Watch  Enco W31  Air VOOC

Now for the unhealthy half about collectors version gadgets  the worth. The Oppo Ace2 EVA pack is CNY 4,400 ($615/560) and will likely be limited to 10,000 models globally. Actually, its not unhealthy, contemplating that the vanilla Ace2 goes for CNY 4,000. The limited version telephone turns into obtainable on June 1.

The Oppo Watch EVA limited version (in Asuka orange and black) is CNY 2,200 and is once more limited to 10,000 models. The Oppo Enco W31 (Aya Polly white and blue) is CNY 400, Air VOOC wi-fi charger is CNY 300 and could have much more limited availability (5,000 models).

If you just like the EVA theme, however dont wish to spring for the limited version telephone, you may obtain the custom wallpaper and theme to any Oppo telephone  there are three themes to select from, however youll have to purchase them.

But should you do need the telephone, you could find it on Oppo.com (the Watch too), JD, Tmall and Suning.

