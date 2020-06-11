Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast-charging in 2021

Oppo has been pushing the limits of fast charging in recent years, and it’s really about to make still another step forward. One leakster unveiled on Weibo that the Chinese company is going to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W rate in 2021.

The charging battle becomes more and more fierce

Currently, Oppo has SuperVOOC 2.0 at 65W available on numerous phones including Ace2, Find X2 and X2 Pro. The Realme X50 Pro implements the exact same technology under a different name – SuperDart Flash Charge. All the unit can top up their sizeable batteries in about 30 minutes.

If the rumors end up correct the charging time from 0 to 100% may fall to about 20 minutes.

Oppo also offers 30W wireless charging technology, even though it’s only present on the China-exclusive Oppo Ace 2 and cannot be found in any its globally available flagships.

Source (in Chinese) | Via