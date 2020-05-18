Oppo Suspends Operations at Greater Noida Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive

Operations were put on hold at the Chinese smart device manufacturer Oppo’s manufacturing facility in Greater Noida after 6 of the business workers evaluated positive for unique coronavirus, business authorities stated onMonday The manufacturing facility was resumed previously this month adhering to weeks of being non-operational as a result of the across the country lockdown. The business is currently obtaining hundreds of manufacturing facility workers evaluated for COVID-19 The exact same manufacturing facility is likewise made use of by One And also to construct its phones.

“As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited,” Oppo India stated in a declaration.

Six workers at the manufacturing facility of the phone-maker evaluated positive for COVID-19, where operations had actually returned to on May 8, 2020, owing to the lockdown.

“Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises,” Oppo India included.

It is vague exactly how the suspension of operations at the Oppo manufacturing facility will certainly influence the sales of its along with One And also gadgets inIndia One And also had actually just recently released its One Plus 8 collection in India that is most likely being made at the exact same plant. One of the One Plus 8 collection phones– One Plus 8– is taking place sale for the very first time later on today throughAmazon We have actually connected to One And also to recognize the influence of this advancement on its company in the nation. We will certainly upgrade this record when we listen to back.