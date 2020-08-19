Oppo steps up efforts to run a technological marathon in Europe

Oppo is the second-largest mobile phone maker in China, following Huawei

The company is broadening its reach in Europe through collaborations and promo of its 5G handsets in brand-new markets

Chinese mobile phone brand name Oppo is making a larger push for the European market as competing Huawei is dealing with headwinds offering worldwide.

The mobile phone giant is put on a trade blacklist that limits the business from utilizing Google mobile services. Additionally, the United States Department of Commerce announced today that it would broaden constraints on Huawei’s gain access to to commercially-available chips, which might possibly moisten the standing ofHuawei in Europe

In this sense, Oppo is setting out strategies to combine its position in the European market and go into the high-end mobile phone sector.

Western Europe president Maggie Xue said in an interview, “We have ambitious but achievable goals for Oppo’s development in western Europe, and hope to become a brand that local consumers love and trust in three to five years.”

Research company Counterpoint revealed that Chinese mobile phone suppliers make up 35% of the European market in the 2nd quarter, with Huawei declaring the lion’s share of 16% while Oppo, a more recent entrant, represent 3%.

Even so, …