Oppo Rumoured to Launch 80W SuperVOOC 3.0 Fast Charging Tech in 2021

Oppo seems set to upgrade its existing fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0 by introducing its new version in 2021. The new technology, which may debut as SuperVOOC 3.0, is rumoured to offer an 80W fast charging experience. This is somewhat 15W more than 65W charging support available through the prevailing SuperVOOC 2.0 technology that the Chinese company introduced this past year. Phone models including the Oppo Reno Ace and Find X2 series included SuperVOOC 2.0.

A tipster on Weibo has claimed that Oppo is set to launch SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W of charging rate next year. The new technology is said to cut down the charging time of a 4,000mAh battery even half from the earlier 30 minutes claim. This shows that you would be able to charge a phone completely in a little more than 15 minutes.

Oppo hasn’t yet provided any official details about the SuperVOOC 3.0 technology. Gadgets 360 also wasn’t able to independently verify the claim produced by the tipster.

To recall, SuperVOOC 2.0 debuted with the Oppo Reno Ace in October this past year. The fast charging technology also made its appearance on several other high-end Oppo phones, like the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro along with the recently launched Oppo Ace 2. Realme, which was once a subsidiary of Oppo and is really a part of Oppo parent company BBK Electronics, also brought its 65W Super Dart charging technology on the basis of SuperVOOC 2.0.

Last year, Oppo also unveiled its 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge which was touted to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 80 minutes. The company tweaked that technology and brought its upgrade as a 40W Air VOOC fast wireless charging technology to the Oppo Ace 2 in April.

