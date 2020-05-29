Oppo Reno4 series to launch on June 5

Oppo’s Reno4 lineup is on the wat, and at this time we’ve a selected date to mark in our calendars – June 5. Next Friday we anticipate to see two new smartphones with 5G connectivity to take the baton from the Reno3 household that was the primary non-flagship smartphone series with 5G capabilities.





The telephones could have 65W quick charging, borrowed from the Find X2 and Ace2 flagships. The lineup will even deliver Super Night Mode for improved night time photographs. The firm talked about this on its Weibo profile, but additionally has despatched media invitations the place you may see the date and time of launch solely with ultraviolet mild in a poorly lit atmosphere.











Oppo Reno4 telephones in its Glow colours

The specs of Oppo Reno4 and Oppo Reno4 Pro are already on TENAA. Were units with Snapdragon 765G chipset, punch-hole screens with curved sides, and three cameras behind large black lenses. One of the Reno4 units could have a twin 32MP+2MP selfie cameras, whereas the opposite could have a single 32 front-facing snapper.





The two cellphone will are available flashy colours and carry enormous letters on their backs in what is likely to be changing into a pattern today – lately Honor and Realme additionally launched telephones with comparable backs.

Source (in Chinese) | Via