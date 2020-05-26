Oppo Reno4 series pass through TENAA, specs confirmed

The Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro simply visited TENAA and its listings reveal, or slightly confirms a lot of the specs of the duo.

The huge leak from yesterday seems correct and now we get so as to add the size to the image.

We are certainly taking a look at telephones with 6.55″ (Pro) and 6.43″ (vanilla) screens and 765G chipsets. The Pro has a 48MP principal digital camera with OIS, joined by 12MP shooter for low-light movies and a 13MP telephoto lens. The vanilla Reno4 has a non-OIS principal shooter, 8MP ultrawide cam and a 2MP depth sensor. The entrance digital camera on each has a 32MP sensor. Battery capability (4,000 mAh) and charging velocity (65W) can be equivalent between the 2 Reno4 variations.









Reno4 in blue  Reno4 Pro in black

The Reno4 Pro is measuring 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6mm whereas the non-pro variant is 159.three x 74.zero x 7.8mm. The two weigh 172 and 183 grams, respectively. Oh, and we get the mannequin numbers of each handsets too – PDNM00 and PDNT00 belong to the Reno4 Pro and PDPM00 and PDPT00 belong to the vanilla Reno4.

