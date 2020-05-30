Oppo Reno4 render showcases dual selfie cameras. Specs in toll.

The Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are on their means. We know that a lot for positive, with a June 5 unveiling occasion already scheduled. Thanks to some specs leaks and TENAA listings, we even have a fairly good understanding of what sort of specs to count on from each gadgets. The pair appears to share most of their internals and design. But, to date, most bodily glimpses we’ve acquired have been of the Reno4 Pro variant. Enter a brand new, detailed render that showcases the vanilla Reno4 telephone.







Oppo Reno4 render

Alongside it  a nifty specs comparability desk, that clears-up a number of the variations between the 2 fashions. The most obtrusive one in every of which appears to be the dual selfie digital camera setup on the vanilla Reno4. It will get a 2MP module, alongside the 32MP one. In distinction, the Reno4 Pro solely has a single 32MP unit on the entrance. Unfortunately, we dont actually have any specifics concerning the respective sensors, which ought to assist make sense of this odd determination. Turning over to the principle digital camera array, we discover a 48MP major snapper on each telephones. Likely an identical. The Pro may have OIS on this digital camera, together with 12MP and 13MP cameras. The Reno4 may have 8MP and 2MP secondary modules.







Oppo Reno4 vs Reno4 Pro specs variations

Other noteworthy variations between the vanilla and the Pro embrace a 6.55 inch, dual-curved show on the Pro, with 90Hz refresh fee and a smaller, 6.43-inch, 60Hz flat unit, with a 2.5D glass end on the common Reno4. Other than that, each Reno4 telephones appear to have the identical 2400 x 1080 decision. Both additionally make the most of the Snapdragon 765G chipset, alongside a 4,000 mAh battery, with 65W quick charging help. Both telephones begin with 8GB + 128GB of reminiscence, however the Pro will likely be configurable with as much as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Finally, the supply of this new Reno4 render additionally hints at a retail value of round CNY 3,000, or about USD 420. This is simply an unconfirmed tough estimate, although.

Source (in Chinese) | Via