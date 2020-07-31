OPPO Reno4 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC, AMOLED 90Hz display launched in India

OPPO has launched the Reno4 Pro in India. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ E3 Super AMOLED 3D Borderless Sense Screen which is curved 55.9°. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 92.1% screen-to-body ratio.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G, paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 32MP selfie shooter. It comes with features like Ultra Clear 108MP mode, AI Color Portrait, Night Flare Portrait, Monochrome video recording and more. The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W Super Flash Charge.
OPPO Reno4 Pro specifications
|Display
|6..55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED
90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut
|SoC
|Snapdragon 720G
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|128GB UFS 2.1
|Cameras
|Rear: 48MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX586 with EIS
8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
2MP (f/2.4) mono
2MP (f/2.4) macro
Front: 32MP (f/2.4) Sony IMX 616
|Battery
|4000mAh with 65W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
|Other
|In-display fingerprint sensor
3.5mm audio jack,
Dual SIM (nano + nano)
The OPPO Reno4 Pro is priced at Rs 34,990. It will be made available in Starry Night and Silky White color options from Amazon.in and Flipkart online as well as offline stores starting from August 5.