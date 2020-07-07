Oppo Reno4 Pro to launch in India between July 20 and 24

Oppo announced the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro early in the day last month in China and the business is rumored to bring the Pro version to India soon. The Chinese phone maker hasn’t unmasked the launch date of the Reno4 Pro in India yet, but the latest report claims the smartphone will debut in the week starting July 20.

It’s unclear if the Reno4 will also tag along with the Pro version and if the Indian units will wthhold the specs of these Chinese counterparts or have different specs.









Oppo Reno4 (left) and Oppo Reno4 Pro (right)

The Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are both powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and pack 4,000 mAh batteries with 65W fast charging. Both smartphones sport FullHD+ AMOLED displays, nevertheless the vanilla Reno4 measures 6.43″ diagonally whereas the Pro variant has a diagonal of 6.55″ and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In terms of imaging, the Reno4 comes with a total of five cameras whereas the Pro model has four cameras in tow. You can head this way to check out the detailed specs of Reno4 and Reno4 Pro.

Source