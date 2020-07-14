Oppo Reno4 Pro spotted in NCC, nearing global launch

The Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G might soon be ready for a global release outside of China. The latest evidence is seen in a Taiwanese NCC listing of the Oppo Reno4 Pro with model number OPPO CPH2089 featuring a new black-colored variant with a unique etched design not currently available in China. The overall design is otherwise identical to the Chinese variant.

The phone in question appears in a few live photos from the listing in a few different angles. One images shows the phone next to its package contents, which includes a bundled pair of USB-C earbuds, and a 50W fast-charger.











Source: NCC

The higher angle of the Reno4 Pro shows the new design that we mentioned earlier. Instead of the “Reno Glow” branding seen on Chinese models, this one features a new logo design that combines the letters “o” and “p”. The certification also mentions 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Reno4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with support for 5G networks. The phone comes with Color OS 7.2 (Android 10) and features a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charging. There’s a 6.5-inch display, punch hole 32MP selfie camera cutout, and the main triple cameras consist of a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 13MP telephoto camera. The Reno4 Pro’s 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 4,299 (~$606).

Source • Via