Oppo Reno4 Pro review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Dare we say we’re seeing a sensible pattern in a phone maker’s naming scheme in 2020? Earlier this year, Oppo had the Reno3 family, in it a vanilla model and a Pro, both limited to 4G connectivity, plus a couple of 5G capable variants. As the summer months came, the Reno4 5G and Reno4 Pro 5G appeared, followed the other day by the Reno4 (non-5G). Just now, the Reno4 Pro completes the picture, and we have the review ready for you.

As before, the Pro and Pro 5G differ in more that just name and connectivity package. The upside is the lower price on the LTE-only model, though it also means a few downgrades. A Snapdragon 720G chipset is chief among those, sitting a couple of notches below the S765G in the Reno4 Pro 5G, but still a capable performer nonetheless. The telephoto camera is gone too and the Reno4 Pro has a fairly lackluster configuration of a main 48MP unit, an 8MP ultra wide and a couple of 2MP shooters.

You’d still be getting a 90Hz 6.5″ Super AMOLED display (spoiler: it’s a great one), and the industry’s fastest available charging at 65W and just over half an hour for a top up. Catering to a more budget-conscious crowd, the Reno4 Pro comes with a dedicated microSD slot (missing on the 5G version) and a headphone jack (also a 4G-only feature), though the stereo speakers didn’t make the cut.

Here are the key bits of the Reno4 Pro, before we have a look inside the box.

Oppo Reno4 Pro specs

Body: 160.2×73.2×7.7mm, 161g; glass front, plastic back, plastic frame; Colors: Starry Night, Silky White.

160.2×73.2×7.7mm, 161g; glass front, plastic back, plastic frame; Colors: Starry Night, Silky White. Display: 6.5″ AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi.

6.5″ AMOLED, 1080x2400px resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi. Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (8nm): Octa-core CPU (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver); Adreno 618 GPU.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (8nm): Octa-core CPU (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver); Adreno 618 GPU. Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 2.1.

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 2.1. OS/Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7.2.

Android 10, ColorOS 7.2. Rear camera: Wide (main) : 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; Ultra wide angle : 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm; Macro : 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″; Monochrome : 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″; LED flash, HDR, panorama.

: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF; : 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm; : 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″; : 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″; LED flash, HDR, panorama. Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm, 1/2.8″, 0.8µm.

32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm, 1/2.8″, 0.8µm. Video capture: Rear camera : [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR; Front camera : [email protected], gyro-EIS.

: [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR; : [email protected], gyro-EIS. Battery: 4000mAh; Fast charging 65W, SuperVOOC 2.0.

4000mAh; Fast charging 65W, SuperVOOC 2.0. Misc: Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass.

Oppo Reno4 Pro unboxing

The Reno4 Pro comes in a retail package similar to all recent Renos’ – a teal sleeve holds the actual two-piece white cardboard box. The sleeve has a twist this time – a dreamy soft Reno device formed by a dotted pattern spanning the entire front of the packaging.

Inside, you’ll find the 65W charger and a cable to go with it – hold on to them if you want the 30-something minute charging speeds. A set of earphones is included too and they look pretty neat – the Oppo-green meshes against the white of the buds serve as a nice accent. Make sure you don’t throw away the small box that covers the phone once you open the package – there’s not just booklets in there, but also a clear silicone protective case for the handset.