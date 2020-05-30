Oppo Reno4 Pro renders leak in Black and White ahead of launch

On Friday, Oppo revealed a teaser video that confirms the Reno4 Pro shall be introduced on Friday, June 5. The Reno4 may even make an look, and weve just lately seen pictures of this cellphone seem in purple and blue Glow fashions. A brand new set of high-quality renders have been printed on Weibo with the Reno4 Pro in black and white.

The Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are 5G telephones powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset and have punch-hole selfie cameras with curved-edge shows. One may have twin 32+2MP cameras whereas the opposite has a 32MP selfie shooter. Both telephones have three triple major cameras.

















Although each the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro may have 48MP major cameras, the Pro may have OIS on this digicam, together with 12MP and 13MP cameras. The Reno4 may have 8MP and 2MP secondary cameras. According to the leaked specs, the Reno4 Pro may have a 6.55-inch display with dual-curves however the Reno4 may have a 6.43-inch show and 3.5d glass on the display.











Oppo Reno4 telephones in its Glow colours

Both Reno4 telephones will assist 65W quick charging and include 4,000 mAh batteries. Both telephones begin with 8GB + 128GB of reminiscence, however the Pro shall be configurable with as much as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Source