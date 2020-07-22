OPPO Reno4 Pro press renders leaked ahead of launch

OPPO introduced the Reno4 5G series in China last month. Now, the business is all set to reveal the 4G variation of OPPO Reno4 Pro in India on July31 However, ahead of the launch, renders of the gadget have leaked online.

According to the renders, the OPPO Reno4 Pro will sport a quad rear cam setup and a single selfie shooter. Further, unlike the 5G variation, it does not appear to include a laser autofocus sensing unit. The worldwide edition includes a 3.5 mm audio jack together with a USB-C port, a microphone, and an external speaker on its bottom edge.

It is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 720 G SoC. It will sport a curved AMOLED display screen with a punch-hole style. The gadget might include a 90 Hz revitalize rate. It is stated to function 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 quick charging innovation.

Source: Playfuldroid