Oppo Reno4 Pro official images appear in online listing

Oppo is all set to introduce its Reno4 sequence on June 5 however weve already lots from the duo. Adding to the checklist is a set of official renders of the Reno4 Pro which come courtesy of Chinese retailer JD.com and present us all angles of the Crystal Red and Blue colorways.













Oppo Reno4 Pro in Crystal Red and Blue

The listing confirms 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh charge and a single punch gap cutout in the highest left nook for its 32MP selfie cam. Around the again, we will see the triple digital camera setup, headlined by the optically stabilized 48MP major shooter alongside 13MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide snappers.

The listing additionally tells us were in for 8/128GB and 12/256GB variants and its protected to imagine the Reno4 sequence will boot ColorOS 7 based mostly on Android 10.

In addition to the renders, Oppos official Weibo account confirmed the Reno4 sequence will include its 65W SuperVOOC 2.zero quick charger. According to the poster a 5-minute cost will probably be good for four hours of utilization whereas a full cost will seemingly take someplace in the 30-minute mark.

Source (in Chinese)| Via