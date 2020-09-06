Oppo Reno4 Pro gets camera improvements and September security patch with new update

Oppo has actually launched a new software application update for the Reno4 Pro worldwide variation, which bumps up the Android security patch level on the mobile phone to September 5, 2020.

Additionally, the new develop enhances the camera impacts and user experience along with system efficiency and stability.





Oppo Reno4 Pro software application update

The new update, sporting develop number CPH2109_11_A.17, is presently presenting in India over the air and ought to reach all the systems in a week or more.

The Oppo Reno4 Pro worldwide variation is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and sports a 6.5″ Full HD+ 90Hz curved AMOLED screen with a finger print below for biometric authentication.







Oppo Reno4 Pro worldwide variation

The Reno4 Pro comes with an overall of 5 electronic cameras and loads a 4,000 mAh that charges at as much as 65W. You can read our extensive composed evaluation of the worldwide Reno4 Pro to understand more about it, or enjoy the video evaluation connected listed below.