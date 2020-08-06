Oppo Reno4 Pro camera improvements in second software update

The international variation of the Oppo Reno4 Pro that went on sale the other day is getting its second softwareupdate The very first update (CPH2109 _11 _ A.13) was presented prior to its July 31 revealing with July 5, 2020 Android security spot. Now the second update launched by Oppo bumps up the security spot level on the mobile phone to August 5, 2020.

Additionally, the brand-new update, that sports develop number CPH2109 _11 _ A.15, features enhanced camera impacts and system stability in addition to enhanced network and call efficiency.





Oppo Reno4 Pro software update

The brand-new firmware is just seeding in India today because that’s the only market where the worldwide Reno4 Pro is presently offered for purchase.

The international Oppo Reno4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720 G SoC and is constructed around a 6.5″ Full HD+ 90 Hz curved AMOLED display screen. It runs Android 10- based ColorOS 7.2 out of package and loads an overall of 5 cams – a 32 MP snapper on the front and a 48 MP main camera on the back that’s signed up with by an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensing unit systems.

Fueling the whole bundle is a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 65 W quick charging.







Oppo Reno4 Pro worldwide version

You can read our in-depth composed evaluation of the international Reno4 Pro for more information about it, or enjoy the video evaluation …