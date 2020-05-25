Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro specs, images and teaser in tow

One of the primary strong proof that the Oppo Reno4 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G is in the works leaked yesterday however apart from a few options and official Oppo posters, nothing else was disclosed. Luckily, right this moment’s leak is large enough to offer us a good suggestion of what to anticipate, not solely from the vanilla mannequin however from the Pro model as nicely. And the seemingly official renders are fairly revealing too.







Alleged Reno4 and Reno4 Pro specs sheet

Starting with the alleged specs of the Pro, we’ve got a Snapdragon 765G chipset working the present paired with both 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB reminiscence. The show is 6.55″ massive and it is curved to the edges. The module on the again consists of a 48MP important digicam with OIS, 12MP devoted shooter for low-light movies (as per the tough Google translation) and a 13MP telephoto lens with no specifics supplied. The entrance digicam is 32MP. The battery needs to be 4,000 mAh for each variations with help for 65W quick charging.







Oppo Reno4 reside picture

The non-pro various is roughly the identical however misses on the OIS for the principle cam, an 8MP ultra-wide one replaces the devoted video unit and the telephoto is swapped for a 2MP depth sensor. On the entrance, nonetheless, in addition to the 32MP important sensor, there’s additionally a 2MP one seemingly used for depth info. The display itself is barely smaller at 6.43″ and judging by the specs sheet, this one’s going to be flat. On the reminiscence entrance, the 8GB/128GB choice continues to be at hand, however the one with the 256GB inner storage comes with 8GB of RAM.















Oppo Reno4 Pro leaked official renders

The leaked images and the teaser video shared by Oppo appear to be depicting the identical Reno4 Pro – single punch-hole digicam on the entrance, curved show, triple-camera island in the higher left nook of the again, no 3.5mm audio jack on the backside and the mysterious fourth sensor on the again, which we noticed yesterday, seems to be laser focus.

