Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro party all night in their first promo video

Did you watch Oppo unveil the Reno4? If not then you can certainly just watch these promo videos to have the gist. Both the Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro are 5G phones, a feat made possible by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Both support 65W fast charging, which as you can see in the video below implies that you can get a days charge by the full time you finish your coffee.

The Pro model stands apart with a 90Hz screen and an exceptional camera setup. This features a 52mm telephoto camera (2x zoom) along with OIS for the main 48MP camera, which does really make a difference:





Live HDR can help keep your shot in tricky lighting situations:





The Reno4 duo will continue sale in China on June 12, the vanilla and Pro models are CNY 3,000 and CNY 3,800, respectively. Theres no word on a global launch yet.

Oppo also unveiled the Enco W51, a true wireless headset with noise cancellation  35dB of it. They feature both active noise cancellation for hearing music along with in-call noise cancellation.

The company also unveiled its first smart band today, the Oppo Band.

Source (in Chinese) | Via