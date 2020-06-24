Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G (Find X2 Neo) in for review

Oppo has introduced its Reno3 Pro 5G smartphone exterior China – it hit Western Europe because the Find X2 Neo, whereas the Eastern a part of the corporate will get it below its unique identify.

Also you should not confuse the cellphone with the non-5G Reno3 Pro that we already reviewed – this one has an AMOLED display with curved sides and a single punch gap for the selfie digital camera.

When you are taking the Midnight Black Reno3 Pro 5G out of the field, it feels properly skinny and lightweight, however in the identical time feels sturdy and dependable.

Oppo ships the Reno3 Pro 5G with a 30W quick charger in the field – it’s the in-house VOOC 4.zero customary. The firm says the 4,025 mAh energy cell can go from 3% to 50% in 20 minutes and we’ll make certain to check that.

Oppo Reno3 Pro subsequent to Oppo Find X2

While the cellphone is marketed as an upper-midranger, it is usually an reasonably priced different of the flagships Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro that are pushing the 1000 threshold. It has numerous spectacular specs and nice design, so were desperate to see whether or not the Reno3 Pro 5G can stroll the stroll. Stay tuned!