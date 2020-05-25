Oppo Reno 4 Series With 5G Support Confirmed, Photos Tease Triple Rear Cameras and Colour Options

Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro telephones with 5G connectivity help have been confirmed by Oppo on Weibo. The firm on the Chinese micro-blogging web site additionally shared images of Oppo Reno 4 smartphones the place the triple rear digicam setup, in addition to the 2 color choices, have been revealed. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that Oppo Reno 4 collection will probably be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The tipster has highlighted different key specs of the smartphones, nonetheless, the pricing particulars weren’t specified. As the title suggests, Oppo Reno 4 collection is the successor of Oppo Reno Three collection that was launched in December 2019.

Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro teasers

Oppo in its Weibo publish teased the Oppo Reno 4 telephones’ large triple rear cameras in addition to their two color choices (blue and orange). In a separate post, the Chinese tech firm additionally showcased the shiny blue again panel of the smartphones. Both the posts by Oppo reveal the ‘Reno Glow’ moniker on the again panel. According to a report by NotebookCheck, Oppo had filed a brand new trademark – Reno Glow with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) again in April.

Meanwhile, a tipster on Weibo has claimed that the Oppo Reno 4 collection will probably be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W quick charging help.

Oppo Reno 4 specs (anticipated)

The tipster has additionally indicated that the Oppo Reno 4 will characteristic a 6.43-inch show and weigh 183 grams.

For selfies and video calling, Reno 4 cellphone is claimed to hold a 32-megapixel entrance digicam. The triple rear digicam setup is rumoured to incorporate a 48-megapixel most important digicam, an 8-megapixel secondary digicam, and a 2-megapixel tertiary digicam. The cellphone will reportedly include 8GB of RAM together with 128GB and 256GB storage choices.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specs (anticipated)

On the opposite hand, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is tipped to characteristic a bigger 6.55-inch show and a twin entrance digicam setup. The twin digicam setup reportedly features a 32-megapixel digicam accompanied by a 2-megapixel digicam.

The triple rear digicam setup on Oppo Reno 4 is claimed to incorporate 48-megapixel most important digicam with optical picture stabilisation help, a 12-megapixel secondary digicam, and a 13-megapixel tertiary digicam. The cellphone will probably be reportedly supplied in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage choices. Lastly, the tipster has claimed that the cellphone will weigh 172 grams.

The aforementioned specs needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Oppo has not confirmed these particulars. The launch date of the Reno 4 collection can also be but to be revealed. To recall, Oppo launched the Oppo Reno Three collection in December 2019. The telephones carry quad rear cameras and the vanilla Oppo Reno Three is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 SoC whereas the Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.