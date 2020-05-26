Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Spotted on TENAA With Images and Detailed Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 were spotted on TENAA with essential specifications and images. The Oppo Reno 4 collection assistance 5G, and the firm has actually currently begun turning out intros of both phones. As per the listing, the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G SoC and have a three-way back electronic camera arrangement at the back. The TENAA listing recommends that the Oppo Reno 4 features a twin hole-punch selfie screen, while the Oppo Reno 4 Pro features simply a solitary hole-punch screen.

The Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro are detailed on TENAA with design number PDPM00 andPDNM00 The Oppo Reno 4 has a twin hole-punch screen with the remove positioned on the leading left of the display. At the back, the phone has a three-way back electronic camera arrangement straightened up and down positioned on the leading left edge of the back panel. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a solitary hole-punch screen and a similar-looking three-way back electronic camera arrangement at the back.

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 is detailed to run on ColorOS 7.1 based on Android10 It will certainly include a 6.4- inch full-HD+ (1080 x2400 pixels) 2.5 D AMOLED screen and be powered by the Snapdragon 765 G SoC. The phone is detailed ahead in 2 arrangements– 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage space and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage space. As for the electronic camera arrangement, the Oppo Reno 4 will certainly include a 48- megaixel main electronic camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle electronic camera, and a 2-megapixel porrai electronic camera. Up front, the Oppo Reno 4 has a 32- megpaixel main selfie sensing unit and a 2-megapixel additional selfie electronic camera. The Oppo Reno 4 is detailed ahead with a 4,000 mAh battery with assistance for 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 quick billing. It is reported to determine 159.3 x740 x7.8 mm, and consider 183 grams.

Photo Credit: TENAA

The costs Oppo Reno 4 Pro is detailed to include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x2400 pixels) rounded screen. The Pro design likewise has a three-way back electronic camera arrangement yet the technological specifications are various. There’s a 48- megapixel main electronic camera with OIS, a 12- megapixel low-light camera, and a 13- megapixel telephoto electronic camera. There’s a solitary 32- megapixel selfie electronic camera in advance on the Oppo Reno 4Pro The phone is detailed to determine 159.6 x725 x7.6 mm measurements and consider 172 grams. All the various other specifications correspond the Oppo Reno 4 collection.