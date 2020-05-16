Oppo Reno 4 Live Image Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Cameras and 5G Support

Oppo Reno 4 smartphone has been leaked in a dwell picture on Weibo. The dwell picture not solely exhibits the rear facet of the telephone but in addition the identify. Additionally, the dwell picture additionally means that Reno 4 goes to be a 5G telephone and with quad cameras on the again. Oppo had launched the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro again in December final 12 months and the Reno 3 Vitality Edition later in February, all supporting 5G connectivity and quadcamera setup.

As per the dwell picture shared by a tipster on Chinese social media web site Weibo, the Oppo Reno 4 can have 4 digicam sensors on the again together with an LED flashlight. Three cameras will be seen stacked vertically whereas the fourth one is sitting on the precise of the third sensor on the backside and the LED flash is mendacity beside the primary sensor on the highest. The telephone’s rectangular design seems to be extra pronounced than that of the Reno Three collection. Oppo branding will be seen on the bottom-right nook, though it isn’t very clear. The picture additionally means that the telephone will include 5G help. White and black color variants of Reno 4 had been seen within the photograph.

Not many particulars of the telephone or the launch date had been revealed within the picture however, the Weibo put up says that Reno 4 collection is “about to be released” (translated) and signifies that the Reno 4 telephone (or telephones) will present higher night-time digicam efficiency.

As talked about above, Oppo’s Reno Three collection telephones additionally got here with 5G connectivity and a quad-camera setup. Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro had been launched in December final 12 months however solely the Reno 3 Pro got here to India with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, though with out 5G help. There is not any data on the worth of the Reno 4, however the Reno Three was priced beginning CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and Reno 3 Pro began at 3,999 (Rs. 29,900 in India).

Is Mi 10 an costly OnePlus eight or a price range price range S20 Ultra? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.